Noreen Casey nee O Riordan, Muckross Grove, Killarney and formerly of Ballinillane, Ballyhar, Killarney

reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Thursday from 4.30 to 6.30pm followed by removal to The Church of the Sacred Heart, Ballyhar. Requiem mass on Friday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney. Family flowers only by request. Donation if desired to Killarney Community Services
Record high numbers on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry today
A record high number of patients are waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry today. According to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation,...
Killarney actress Jessie Buckley nominated for IFTA Rising Star Award
Killarney actress Jessie Buckley has been nominated for the IFTA Rising Star Award. She's among five people shortlisted for the accolade, which aims to highlight...
Excitement in Killarney after winning Euromillions ticket bought in the town
There's excitement in Killarney after the Reeks Gateway Centra sold a winning Euromillions ticket. The lucky holder of the Quick Pick ticket won €334,000 on...
Dedicated stroke unit opens in University Hospital Kerry
A dedicated stroke unit has opened in University Hospital Kerry. Calls for such a facility for people who suffer strokes in the county have been...
No to Proposed Oyster Farm Developments – February 14th, 2018
Jerry spoke to one of the organisers of a group opposed to plans for oyster farm applications in the Rossbeigh, Glenbeigh and Dooks area....
Evening Sports Update
RUGBY Craig Gilroy has committed his future to Ulster until the end of the 2021 season by signing a contract extension. The Ireland winger,...
Lunchtime Sports Update
GAA There are 4 Kerry senior panellists involved in Sigerson Cup action today. UCD are looking to reach a third consecutive Sigerson Cup final and should...
Wednesday Local Badminton Fixtures / Results
In the C.P.C.IE Mixed League Div 4, Causeway 2 Moyvane 5. Suit Select Ladies League Div 1&2, Castleisland v Annuscaul at 8.45pm....