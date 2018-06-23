Nora Stack, née Fitzgerald, Cahirdown, Listowel, Knocknagoshel, Lyreacrompane and late of Lystoll Lodge Nursing Home, Skehenerin, Listowel

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm – with removal a 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel. Requiem mass will take place on Monday at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in St. John Paul the second Cemetery, Ballybunion Road,, Listowel.

