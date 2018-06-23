Nora Stack, née Fitzgerald, Cahirdown, Listowel, Knocknagoshel, Lyreacrompane and late of Lystoll Lodge Nursing Home, Skehenerin, Listowel

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm – with removal a 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel. Requiem mass will take place on Monday at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in St. John Paul the second Cemetery, Ballybunion Road,, Listowel.
Nora Stack, née Fitzgerald, Cahirdown, Listowel, Knocknagoshel, Lyreacrompane and late of Lystoll Lodge Nursing...
Kerry Ladies Go Down To Cork In The TG4 Ladies Munster Senior Football Final
The Kerry ladies have lost to Cork this afternoon on a scoreline of 2-10 to 5-13. With a full-time report is Breda O'shea
Kerry Hurling and Football News
Leona Twiss and Tommy O’Connor joined us on air today with an update on happenings in Kerry Hurling & Football. This is Tommy O’Connor’s hurling...
FAI Weekly Soccer Update
Darren Aherne, FAI Development Officer for Kerry, joins us each Saturday to discuss the main talking points in the sport, both at home and...
Community Games County Athletics Final
Nelius Collins report 1 Nelius Collins report 2
