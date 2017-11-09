Nora Sheehy nee O Connor, Kilfenora, Fenit and formerly of Annascaul

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home on Friday from 6 to 8pm. Funeral arriving at The Church of the Purification, Churchill on Saturday morning at 10.30am for 11 O Clock Requiem mass. Burial afterwards in Realt Na Mara Cemetery.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR