Nora O’Callaghan née Foran, Marian Terrace, Killarney & late of Allman’s Tce., Killarney.

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Sunday (Oct 29th) from 4pm to 6pm. Removal at 6pm on Sunday evening to St. Mary’s Cathedral. Requiem mass will take place on Monday morning at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in the New Cemetery Killarney.
Cuala Crowned Dublin Senior Hurling Champions For Third Time
Cuala have been crowned Dublin senior hurling champions for the third year in a row. They've defeated Kilmacud Crokes in today's final at Parnell Park...
Kerry Hurling and Football News
John O’Leary and Tommy O’Connor joined us on air today with an update on happenings in Kerry Hurling & Football. This is Tommy O’Connor’s hurling...
Kerry Rugby Round-Up
Jay Galvin reviews the latest rugby action, including matches involving Kerry sides
Premier League Round Up
Arsenal 2 - 1 Swansea Manchester United 1 - 0 Tottenham Liverpool 3 - 0 Huddersfield Watford 0 - 1 Stoke West Brom 2 - 3 Manchester City Crystal...
