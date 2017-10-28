Nora O’Callaghan née Foran, Marian Terrace, Killarney & late of Allman’s Tce., Killarney.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Sunday (Oct 29th) from 4pm to 6pm.  Removal at 6pm on Sunday evening to St. Mary’s Cathedral.  Requiem mass will take place on Monday morning at 10.30am.  Burial afterwards in the New Cemetery Killarney.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR