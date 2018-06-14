Nora O Connor nee Halpin, Glenview Drive, Woodlawn, Killarney and late of Listowel

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Friday evening from 6.30 to 8pm followed by removal to The Church of the Resurrection, Park Road. Requiem mass on Saturday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in The New Cemetery, Killarney.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR