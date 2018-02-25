Nora O’ Brien, née O’ Connell, Duagh & formerly of Old Church Street, Abbeyfeale

Reposing at Lyon’s Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel tomorrow Monday from 4pm to 6pm. Followed by removal to St. Brigid’s Church, Duagh. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 12:30. Burial afterwards in Relig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale. Family flowers only please.

