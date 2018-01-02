Nora ‘Norrie’ O’Connor née Mc Carthy, Kilclogherane, Faha, Killarney.

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Castlemaine tomorrow Wednesday (Jan 3rd) from 5.30pm to 8pm followed by removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception Listry. Requiem mass on Thursday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

