Reposing at Leahy’s Funeral Home, Knocknagoshel Village tomorrow Sunday at 6pm. Removal at 8.30pm on Sunday to St. Mary’s Church, Knocknagoshel. Requiem mass will take place on Monday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Knockane Cemetery, Knocknagoshel. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Kerry Cork Health Link Bus.
Latest News
Kerry Hurlers Through To U21 B Hurling Championship Final
Kerry met Meath in the last four of the Richie McElligott Cup at Semple Stadium today. The Kingdom secured a place in the U21...
Premier League Round Up
Bournemouth 2 - 0 Watford Leicester City 2 - 0 Brighton Liverpool 1 - 0 Crystal Palace Burnley FC 0 - 1 West Brom Swansea City 0 -...
Nora ‘Nono’ Mc Elligott née O’Connor, Knockbrack, Knocknagoshel formerly of Knocknagoshel Village.
Reposing at Leahy's Funeral Home, Knocknagoshel Village tomorrow Sunday at 6pm. Removal at 8.30pm on Sunday to St. Mary's Church, Knocknagoshel. Requiem mass will...
Kerry Rowers Win Gold At All Ireland Coastal Rowing Championships
Mary B Teahan reports from the All Ireland Coastal Rowing Championships
Community Games National Finals Underway In Abbottstown
Neilus Collins reports from the Aldi Community Games National Finals
Latest Sports
Kerry Hurlers Through To U21 B Hurling Championship Final
Kerry met Meath in the last four of the Richie McElligott Cup at Semple Stadium today. The Kingdom secured a place in the U21...
Premier League Round Up
Bournemouth 2 - 0 Watford Leicester City 2 - 0 Brighton Liverpool 1 - 0 Crystal Palace Burnley FC 0 - 1 West Brom Swansea City 0 -...
Kerry Rowers Win Gold At All Ireland Coastal Rowing Championships
Mary B Teahan reports from the All Ireland Coastal Rowing Championships