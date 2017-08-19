Nora ‘Nono’ Mc Elligott née O’Connor, Knockbrack, Knocknagoshel formerly of Knocknagoshel Village.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Leahy’s Funeral Home, Knocknagoshel Village tomorrow Sunday at 6pm.  Removal at 8.30pm on Sunday to St. Mary’s Church, Knocknagoshel.  Requiem mass will take place on Monday at 12 noon.  Burial afterwards in Knockane Cemetery, Knocknagoshel.  Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Kerry Cork Health Link Bus.

