Nora ‘Nono’ Corkery née O’Keeffe, Blackrock, Tralee & formerly of Main St., Abbeyfeale.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee this evening (Wed 27th Sept) from 4pm to 6pm.  Removal at 6pm to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee.  Requiem mass on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery.  Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry or c/o the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR