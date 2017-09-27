Nora ‘Nono’ Corkery née O’Keeffe, Blackrock, Tralee & formerly of Main St., Abbeyfeale.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee this evening (Wed 27th Sept) from 4pm to 6pm. Removal at 6pm to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry or c/o the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.