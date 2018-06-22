Nora Murphy nee O Sullivan, Barack Hill, Portmagee

reposing at Daly’s Funeral Home, Caherciveen on Saturday from 4 to 6pm and on Sunday from 6 to 8pm followed by removal on Sunday to St. Patrick’s Church, Portmagee. Funeral mass on Monday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Kilmore Cemetery, Valentia Island. Enquiries to Lynch’s Undertakers, Valentia.
Latest News
Fr. Anthony Gaughan receives Kerry Association in Dublin Arts Award
Listowel-born historian and author, Father Anthony Gaughan, has received this year's Kerry Association in Dublin Arts Award. Fr. Gaughan, a former parish priest in the...
Hopes N86 works will be substantially completed by early August
It's hoped works on the N86 between Tralee and Dingle will be completed by early August. Road widening and realignment works are ongoing on the...
Council carrying out project appraisal of Dale Road
Kerry County Council is currently carrying out a project appraisal of the Dale Road. Also known at the Rathscannel road, it's the R556 between Abbeydorney...
Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBY The Irish team are playing down fears that Sean Cronin will miss tomorrow's summer series decider against Australia. The Leinster hooker sat out the Captain's...
Kerry Bid For Munster U20 Football Final Spot This Evening
Kerry host Waterford this evening for a place in the EirGrid Munster Under 20 Football Championship Final. The last four encounter goes ahead in Austin...
Latest Sports
Kerry To Name Team Tonight For Munster Senior Football Final
The Kerry team will be revealed tonight for the Munster Senior Football Championship Final. The Kingdom will be away to Cork at 7 tomorrow. Tune in...