Nora Murphy nee O Sullivan, Barack Hill, Portmagee

reposing at Daly’s Funeral Home, Caherciveen on Saturday from 4 to 6pm and on Sunday from 6 to 8pm followed by removal on Sunday to St. Patrick’s Church, Portmagee. Funeral mass on Monday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Kilmore Cemetery, Valentia Island. Enquiries to Lynch’s Undertakers, Valentia.

