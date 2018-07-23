Nora Moore née Flaherty, Kilmeaney, Kilmorna, Listowel & formerly of Tubertooreen, Moyvane.

Reposing at Lyons’ Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel tomorrow Tuesday (July 24th) from 7.30pm to 9.30pm. Removal from her residence on Wednesday morning to the Corpus Christi Church, Knockanure for requiem mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the Old Cemetery Knockanure. Family flowers only Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.