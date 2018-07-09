Nora Minnie O’Sulivan née Enright, Main St. Ballylongford & Oaklands Nursing Home.

Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Ballylongford this evening from 5pm to 7pm.  Removal at 7pm to St. Michael’s Church, Ballylongford.  Requiem mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am followed by interment at Lislaughtin Abbey, Ballylongford.

