Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel this evening from 5pm to 8pm. With removal at 8pm to Irremore Church. Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilshenane Cemetery, Tralee Road, Listowel. No Flowers please donations if desired to the Alzheimer’s Day Care Centre Listowel.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest News
Council to consider artistic volunteerism proposal in Kerry towns and villages
Kerry County Council Arts Office is to look at a proposal which could see people volunteer their artistic and creative talents to improve and...
Hedi O’Neill née Eiterig of Dublin, Naas, Kildare & Ballaknockane, Camp, Tralee.
Reposing at Lynch's Funeral Home, Castlegregory this evening (Tues 12th Dec) from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.30pm to St. Mary's Church, Camp. Requiem...
Nora Kennelly née Hudson, Pallas, Listowel & formerly of Kilbaha, Moyvane.
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel this evening from 5pm to 8pm. With removal at 8pm to Irremore Church. Requiem mass will take...
GAA County Convention Report
County Convention went ahead last evening. It took place in Killarney. Timmy sheehan reports
Jury returns verdict of suicide by father and unlawful death of baby in Killarney
A jury at Killarney courthouse has returned a verdict of suicide in the case a 32-year-old man, and unlawful death in the case of...
Latest Sports
GAA County Convention Report
County Convention went ahead last evening. It took place in Killarney. Timmy sheehan reports
Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
The AGM of The Tralee Town Board will take place at 8 this evening in Kerins O'Rahilly's Clubhouse. All Chairpersons, Secretaries & Delegates are...
Morning Sports Update
RUGBY Andrew Conway and Rhys Marshall are following the return-to-play protocols having each suffered concussion in Munster's 33-10 victory over Leicester. Both players will...