Nora Kennelly née Hudson, Pallas, Listowel & formerly of Kilbaha, Moyvane.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel this evening from 5pm to 8pm.  With removal at 8pm to Irremore Church.  Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Kilshenane Cemetery, Tralee Road, Listowel.  No Flowers please donations if desired to the Alzheimer’s Day Care Centre Listowel.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR