Nora Daly née Kennedy, Duagh

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale tomorrow Monday from 6pm. Followed by removal at 8pm to St. Brigid’s Church, Duagh. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in Springmount Cemetery Duagh
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest News
Sinn Féin MEP raises concern over Special Needs Education
Sinn Fein MEP Liadh Ní Riadh has made a submission to the working group on additional care needs. The Ireland South MEP made the appeal...
Evening Sports Update
GAA Dublin made it 5 wins from 5 in the Allianz League and gained some semblance of revenge on Kerry. The Kindgom dethroned the Boys in...
Kerry Rugby Round-Up
Jay Galvin reviews the latest rugby action, including matches involving Kerry sides
Kerry Disappointed After Loss Away To Dublin
Kerry have lost another match in the Allianz Football League. Dublin beat them this afternoon in Croke Park on a scoreline of 2-17 to 0-11. Former...
Latest Sports
Evening Sports Update
GAA Dublin made it 5 wins from 5 in the Allianz League and gained some semblance of revenge on Kerry. The Kindgom dethroned the Boys in...
Kerry Rugby Round-Up
Jay Galvin reviews the latest rugby action, including matches involving Kerry sides