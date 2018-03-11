Nora Daly née Kennedy, Duagh

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale tomorrow Monday from 6pm. Followed by removal at 8pm to St. Brigid’s Church, Duagh. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in Springmount Cemetery Duagh

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR