Nora Daisy Lenihan nee McCarthy, Caherlevoy, Mouncollins and formerly of Caherlane, Abbeyfeale.

reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Friday from 6 to 8pm followed by removal to The Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale. Requiem mass on Saturday at 12.30pm, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Abbeyfeale and District Search and Rescue.
That’s Jazz – January 10th, 2018
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_01_10_brian.mp3
Michael Gallagher – January 10th, 2018
Joe McGill's guest this week on In Conversation from 6pm is poet Michael Gallagher. Michael was born on Achill Island, worked in London for forty...
72 patients recalled for repeat scans as part of UHK review
72 patients have now been recalled as part of a major review of scans reported on by a former consultant radiologist at University Hospital...
Kerry projects set to benefit from new Social Inclusion Community Activation Programme
A number of Kerry projects are set to benefit from the newly signed Social Inclusion Community Activation Programme 2018 to 2022. It follows the previous...
Denis ‘Denny’ O’Sullivan, Sandville, Powell’s Road, Castleisland
reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Castleisland on Friday from 5 to 7pm followed by removal to Castleisland Parish Church. Requiem mass on Saturday at...
Evening Sports Update
SOCCER Martin O'Neill remains in talks with Stoke City this afternoon about succeeding Mark Hughes at the Bet-3-6-5 Stadium. Stoke are also being linked...
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCER The Republic of Ireland could be looking for a new management team. Martin O'Neill is said to have held talks with Stoke City about their...
Community Games Weekend Preview
The new season of action begins this weekend with Basketball for U13 Boys and Girls in Duagh and Castleisland on Saturday and Sunday. With the...