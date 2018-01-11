Nora Daisy Lenihan nee McCarthy, Caherlevoy, Mouncollins and formerly of Caherlane, Abbeyfeale.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Friday from 6 to 8pm followed by removal to The Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale. Requiem mass on Saturday at 12.30pm, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Abbeyfeale and District Search and Rescue.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR