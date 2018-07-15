Nora Ciss Dore (née Halpin), No 1, New Houses, Moyvane & late of Clounmacon, Listowel.

Reposing at Finucane’s Funeral Home, Galebridge, Moyvane on Tuesday evening                (July 17th),  from 5.30pm – 8pm.  Arriving to The Church of The Assumption Moyvane on Wednesday (July 18th), for 12 noon Requiem Mass .  Burial afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane.  House private please

