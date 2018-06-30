Nora Buckley, New York & formerly of Banaraha, Kilmorna, Listowel.

Reposing at Lyons, Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on Sunday (July,1st) from 5.30pm – 7.30pm, followed by removal to Corpus Christi, Church, Knockanure. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday (July,2nd) at 12 o’clock. Burial afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane.
Ex South Kerry Hurling Development Officer Reflects On Time In Kerry
In 2013 David O’Dea was appointed South Kerry Hurling Development Officer. He’s held the position ever since but it’s a role David has now departed. He...
Kerry Hurling and Football News
Fionnán Fitzgerald and Tommy O’Connor joined us on air today with an update on happenings in Kerry Hurling & Football. This is Tommy O’Connor’s hurling...
Kerry legend Bryan Sheehan Reflects On Glorious Week For Kerry Football
What a week it’s been for the County. Kerry have won Munster titles at Senior, Junior, Minor and U20 levels. We’ve been speaking with Bryan Sheehan,...
FAI Weekly Soccer Update
Darren Aherne, FAI Development Officer for Kerry, joins us each Saturday to discuss the main talking points in the sport, both at home and...
