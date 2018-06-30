Nora Buckley, New York & formerly of Banaraha, Kilmorna, Listowel.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Lyons, Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on Sunday (July,1st) from 5.30pm – 7.30pm, followed by removal to Corpus Christi, Church, Knockanure.  Requiem Mass will take place on Monday (July,2nd) at 12 o’clock.  Burial afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR