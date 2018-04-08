Nora Bastible née Cronin, Nohoval, Castleisland and late of Ballahantourig, Currow

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland on Monday evening from 5:30pm to 7:30pm. Removal at 7:30pm to St. Brendan’s Church, Clogher, Ballymacelligott. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Clogher Cemetery

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR