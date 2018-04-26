Nora Barrett née Sexton, Rooska West, Athea, Co. Limerick and formerly of Camas, Newcastlewest, Co. Limerick.

Reposing at Kelly’s Funeral Home, Athea tomorrow Friday (April 27th) from 6pm to 8pm.  Requiem mass on Saturday in St. Bartholomew’s Church, Athea at 1.30pm.  Burial afterwards in Athea.  Family flowers only house private by request – family, close firends & neighbours only.  Enquiries to Kelly’s Undertakers Athea.

