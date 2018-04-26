Nora Barrett née Sexton, Rooska West, Athea, Co. Limerick and formerly of Camas, Newcastlewest, Co. Limerick.

Reposing at Kelly’s Funeral Home, Athea tomorrow Friday (April 27th) from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem mass on Saturday in St. Bartholomew’s Church, Athea at 1.30pm. Burial afterwards in Athea. Family flowers only house private by request – family, close firends & neighbours only. Enquiries to Kelly’s Undertakers Athea.
Thursday Evening Sports Update
RACING The first grade one on day three of the Punchestown Festival has gone to Faugheen, trained by Willie Mullins. The veteran came home under the...
Alleged victim of Kenmare assault denies he threatened to burn the accused’s house down
The alleged victim of an assault in Kenmare has denied he threatened to burn the accused’s house down. He was giving evidence in the trial...
Crime is on the increase in Kerry
Crime is on the increase in Kerry. Figures released at the Joint Policing Committee meeting reveal three of the four categories of crime measured in...
That’s Jazz – April 25th, 2018
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/jazz24.mp3
Paddy Bushe – April 25th, 2018
Thursday is national poetry day and Joe McGill’s this week In Conversation Wednesday evening at 6pm is award winning poet Paddy Bushe. Paddy writes in both...
Thursday Lunchtime Sports Update
SNOOKER John Higgins side-stepped the seeming curse of the former winner at the World Championships. The four-time champion at the Crucible was a 10-7...
Pole Position for Willie Mullins in Trainers Title Race
RACING Willie Mullins is well placed to continue his dominance on day three of the Punchestown Festival. The Carlow based trainer saddles the favourites in both...