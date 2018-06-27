‘Nope to the Pope’ Form of Protest is Wrong – June 27th, 2018

By
Admin
-

A group who is protesting against Pope Francis’s visit in August is urging people to book tickets to see the Pontiff and then not show up. Risteard Ó Fuaráin supports people’s right to protest but this way is wrong as it may prevent people who want to see the Pope from getting tickets.

