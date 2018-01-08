All non-urgent elective procedures curtailed in bid to tackle overcrowding

The Health Minister’s says it’s time to break the cycle of overcrowding in the health service.

Simon Harris was speaking after it was agreed all non-urgent elective procedures are to be curtailed in a bid to tackle the problem.

The emergency department taskforce met this afternoon to discuss the ongoing crisis and to set out measures to deal with it.

There are 555 patients waiting on trolleys around the country today, compared to last Wednesday’s record high of 677.

General Secretary of the INMO, Ventry native Phil Ni Sheaghda says there’s a concern we haven’t seen the worst of it yet: