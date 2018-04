Nominations are being sought for the 2018 Hugh O’Flaherty International Humanitarian Award.

The award, now in its 11th year, will be presented during the annual Hugh O’Flaherty Memorial Weekend in November.

The Killarney monsignor was instrumental in saving 6,500 lives during World War Two in Rome.

Last year’s recipient was Irish Loreto Sister Orla Treacy who established an educational and medical facility in Sudan.