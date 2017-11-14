All Nominations For Kerry GAA Officer Posts At County Convention Now Known

All nominations for Officer posts at County Convention are now known following the passing of the declaration deadline.

Six of the outgoing officers have been returned unopposed and six of the vacancies will be filled by nominees unopposed for those positions.

5 of the outgoing officers – Christy Killeen and Joe Crowley (Munster Council), Leona Twiss (Cultural Officer), John O’Leary (PRO) and Ger McCarthy (Hurling Officer) – have to vacate their positions at convention due to the “5 year rule”. Meanwhile, two other officers – Stephen O’Sullivan (Assistant Secretary) who is not seeking a nomination for re-appointment) and Paudie Dineen (Assistant Treasurer) – will also vacate their current positions.

There will be at least one new face in the executive for next year as Fionán Fitzgerald from the Ballymacelligott club will become the new Assistant Secretary; Paudie Dineen is the new Hurling Officer; Leona Twiss takes over the PRO position; Christy Kileen is the new Cultural Officer and Ger McCarthy and John O’Leary will fill the two Munster Council Delegate positions.

Outgoing Munster Council Delegate Joe Crowley is one of three nominations for the Assistant Treasurer post, the others being Derry Murphy (Dingle) and Pat McAuliffe (John Mitchels).

The County secretary is appointed on a seven year term by Croke Park on the recommendation of the county executive and the Childrens Officer (a post currently held by Bernie Reen of the Rathmore Club) is appointed at Convention on the recommendation of the outgoing County Committee.

The full list of nominations for Officer Posts for Convention in the Gleneagle Hotel Killarney on Monday December 11th is as follows:

Chairman Tim Murphy (Brosna) Outgoing

Vice Chairnan Diarmuid Ó Sé (Dromid Pearses) Outgoing

Secretary Peter Twiss (Milltown C-maine) (Appointed)

Treasurer Dermot Lynch (Annascaul) Outgoing

Central Council John Joe Carroll (Asdee) Outgoing

Development Officer Eamonn Whelan (St Senans) Outgoing

Coaching Officer Terence Houlihan (Laune Rangers) Outgoing

PRO Leona Twiss (Milltown-Castlemaine)

Hurling Officer Paudie Dineen (Abbeydorney)

Assistant Secretary Fionán Fitzgerald (Ballymacelligott)

Cultural Officer Christy Killeen (Finuge)

Munster Council (2) Ger McCarthy (Causeway)

John O’Leary (Spa)

Assistant Treasurer Derry Murphy (Dingle)

Joe Crowley (Laune Rangers)

Pat McAuliffe (John Mitchels)