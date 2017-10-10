Noel Sheehy, The Village, Lixnaw.

Reposing at Sheehy’s Funeral Home, The Village, Lixnaw this evening from 8pm. Removal at 8pm to St. Michael’s Church, The Village, Lixnaw. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Kiltomey Cemetery, Lixnaw. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Palliative Care, University Hospital Kerry.
Latest News
[LIVE]: Budget 2017 – Stream and Live Blog
At 1pm, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe will begin his announcement of Budget 2018. Below we have a livestream of the announcement from Dáil Éireann...
Trip to the Cottage – October 9th, 2017
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_10_09_trip.mp3
Terrace Talk – October 9th, 2017
County Hurling Final Review with James McCarthy. Michael Hussey of Runaí, Ballyduff & Lixnaw's PRO Paul Wallace also join us. All-Ireland Minor winning captain David...
Austin Stacks GAA Club Centenary Gala Dinner Sat October 14th
Austin Stacks GAA Club will host their Centenary Gala Dinner at the Rose Hotel Tralee this Saturday October 14th. The Club’s 47 All Ireland...
Industry workshops on new Berlin Kerry flights
Kerry Airport in conjunction with Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland are hosting free industry workshops this week. The workshops for all tourism, hospitality and travel...
Latest Sports
3 O’Clock Start For County Senior Hurling Championship Final Replay
Sunday’s Garvey’s Supervalu County Senior Hurling Championship Final replay is to throw-in at 3 o’clock. Lixnaw and Ballyduff face off once more in Tralee next...
Morning Sports Update
SOCCER The Republic of Ireland kept their World Cup dreams alive with a pulsating 1-nil victory over Wales in their final Group D qualifier...
Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
U14 A Camogie Final Cillard 1-8 Causeway 0-1 Tralee Town Football Board Suits Select U-16 Division 2 Semi-Final Ardfert 5-6 St Pats Blennerville 2-7 Munster Colleges GAA U16 and...