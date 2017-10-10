Noel Sheehy, The Village, Lixnaw.

Reposing at Sheehy’s Funeral Home, The Village, Lixnaw this evening from 8pm.  Removal at 8pm to St. Michael’s Church, The Village, Lixnaw.  Requiem mass on Wednesday at 11.30am.  Burial afterwards in Kiltomey Cemetery, Lixnaw.  Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Palliative Care, University Hospital Kerry.

