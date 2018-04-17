Noel O’Connor, O’Connor’s Hardware Shop, Main St., Ballyduff.

Reposing at Lawlor’s Funeral Home, Ballyduff tomorrow Wednesday (April 18th) from 6pm to 8pm.  Removal at 8pm to St. Peter & Paul’s Church, Ballyduff.  Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Rahela Cemetery.

