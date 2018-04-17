Noel O’Connor, O’Connor’s Hardware Shop, Main St., Ballyduff.

Reposing at Lawlor’s Funeral Home, Ballyduff tomorrow Wednesday (April 18th) from 6pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to St. Peter & Paul’s Church, Ballyduff. Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Rahela Cemetery.
Latest News
Rest in Peace, Big Tom – April 17th, 2018
The country singer’s music was the soundtrack to many people’s lives. Radio Kerry’s presenter of Sounds Country, Dermot Moriarty, Big Tom fan Marianne Bunce,...
Kerry’s Breakout TV Star from Big Week on the Farm – April 17th, 2018
19-year-old Aaron Williams was selected as an apprentice to appear on the TV show. Aaron had never even stepped onto a farm before taking...
Georgie O’Callaghan, Camp, Castleisland
reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Castleisland on Wednesday from 4 to 7pm followed by removal to Castleisland Parish Church. Requiem mass on Thursday at...
Bird’s Eye View – April 17th, 2018
No one knows more about bird life than Frank King. He joined Jerry in studio to answer your questions about birds and wildlife. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/birdsete.mp3
Housing Shortage in Listowel – April 17th, 2018
The lack of supply of properties in Dingle, Tralee and Killarney has been well known for some time but there’s also a distinct shortage...
Latest Sports
Fitzmaurice Admits Kerry Haven’t Been Good Enough In Recent Years
Kerry football manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice has admitted they haven’t been good enough in recent years. Fitzmaurice has told Radio Kerry’s Terrace Talk programme that they...
Georgie O’Callaghan RIP
FAI Chief Executive John Delaney has paid tribute to the late Georgie O’Callaghan. Mr. O’Callaghan, founder of the Castleisland club, was one of the most...
Evening Sports Update
RUGBY Johan van Graan says he's giving his injured players time to prove their fitness ahead of Sunday's Champions Cup semi final with Racing (PR:...