Noel Lehane, Two Gneeves, Cullen, Co. Cork and late of Tureen, Knocknagree, Co. Cork.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at O’Leary’s Funeral Parlour, Knocknagree on Tuesday from 6 to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Cullen. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 12 noon. Burial in the adjoining cemetery. Enquiries to O’Leary Undertakers, Knocknagree.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR