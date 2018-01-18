Nodlaig Ahern née Walsh, Gortroe, Knocknagoshel & formerly of Church St., Castleisland.

Reposing at Leahy’s Funeral Home, Knocknagoshel tomorrow Friday (Jan 19th) from 7pm to 9pm.  Removal at 9pm to St. Mary’s Church, Knocknagoshel.  Requiem mass on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Knockane Cemetery, Knocknagoshel. Family flowers only please.

