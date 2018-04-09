‘Nobody’s Talking to Me’ at the CYMS Hall Killorglin on 11th, 12th & 13th April

By
receptionradiokerry
-

The CYMS players perform the comedy ‘Nobody’s Talking to Me’ at the CYMS Hall Killorglin on 11th, 12th & 13th April at 8pm nightly.  Admission €12 Special price €8 on April 11th.  Pre book on 066 9762053

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR