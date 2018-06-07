Killarney restaurant owner Michael Rosney talks to us about the frustration and loss of money they face in the restaurant trade by the means of no show diners.
Two men found guilty of knowingly making a false report of a road traffic...
Two men have been found guilty of knowingly making a false report of a road traffic collision in Tralee. Adewale Obadina of 24 Muing Estate,...
Claims some homeowners in Kerry are being charged up to €14,000 in development levies
It's claimed some homeowners in Kerry are being charged up to €14,000 in development levies. Councillor Michael Cahill has called for Kerry County Council and...
Campaign to raise 20 thousand euro for North Kerry teenager who sustained serious injuries...
A campaign's underway to raise 20 thousand euro for a North Kerry teenager who sustained serious injuries in a motor rally last Sunday. 18-year-old Megan...
No Show Diners
Killarney restaurant owner Michael Rosney talks to us about the frustration and loss of money they face in the restaurant trade by the means...
Footprints – June 5th, 2018
Mike Lynch, who’s an archivist with Kerry Library, looks at events in the county 100 years ago. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/footprintsjune.mp3
Horizons – June 3rd, 2018
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/horizons3ndjune.mp3