No progress on examining need for traffic lights in Abbeydorney

Kerry County Council says no progress has been made on examining the need for traffic lights in Abbeydorney.

The local authority said last April it would look into the matter after it was raised by Cllr John Lucid.

The Fianna Fáil Cllr said heavy traffic passing through the village in the mornings and evenings is making it difficult for some locals to get about.

At the recent Listowel Municipal District meeting, he asked the local authority if there was any update on undertaking a study to see if traffic lights are needed at the crossroads.

The council says, however, that there’s no firm indication as to when it might be possible to undertake the assessment.