No pony-and-traps operating in the Gap of Dunloe today out of respect

A spokesperson for pony-and-trap operators in the Gap of Dunloe says they are not operating today out of respect to the two Americans killed yesterday.

Spokesperson, Paul Cremin, has offered condolences to the bereaved families on behalf of the operators.

Mr Cremin says that they’re all shocked and saddened by the tragic event that unfolded yesterday and will do whatever they can to support the families as well as their colleague at this time.

He says there are around 30 pony-and-trap operators – commonly known as ‘ponymen’ – in the Gap of Dunloe and they have been deeply affected by yesterday’s fatal accident.