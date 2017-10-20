No one found speeding at Kerry speed checks

Gardaí say no one has been found to be speeding at one of its Kerry speed checks today.

It’s National Slow Down Day, and gardaí are targeting excessive speed in a number of locations including two in Kerry – the R551 at Blackparks, Ballybunnion, and the R561 at Kilnanare, Firies.

They have full compliance at four locations across the country so far today, including Firies.

123 people have died on Irish roads so far this year, including four in Kerry.

Last Friday, Gardaí caught 241 cars speeding nationwide.