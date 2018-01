There were no cases of measles detected in Kerry in 2017.

That’s according to the HSE which also found no cases of measles were reported in Cork, as part of the HSE South Cork/Kerry region.

Symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and a red rash – vomiting, diarrhoea and tummy pain may also occur.

The HSE has outlined measles to be serious iand highly contagious; they advise the best protection is to be fully vaccinated with two doses of MMR vaccine.