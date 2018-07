Kerry have a fully-fit panel going into tonight’s Ladies All-Ireland Under 16 “A” Football Final against Galway in Toomevara.

The Kingdom’s opponents are the reigning champions at this level and will bring a wealth of experience to the fixture but the Kerry Manager Rory Kilgallen says his team are ready to face the challenge.

Throw-in between Kerry and Galway in the Ladies Under 16 “A” All-Ireland Final is at 7.30 tonight in Toomevara, Co Tipperary.