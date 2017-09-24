No indication on availability of funding for bypass of Killorglin

There’s no indication of when funding will be made available for a bypass of Killorglin.

Preliminary work was undertaken in 2009 to examine potential route options to provide a bypass for the mid-Kerry town.

No funding was available from Transport Infrastructure Ireland then so a full assessment wasn’t carried out and a preferred route wasn’t identified.

Kerry County Council says they raised the matter with TII at a recent meeting, but no commitment was given on when funding would be allocated to the scheme.

The council was responding to a question from Sinn Féin Cllr Damian Quigg.