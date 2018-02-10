There are no immediate plans to replace a major bridge in Mid Kerry.

Councillor Michael O’Shea brought a question to the monthly meeting of the South and West Kerry Municipal District, asking for an update on the Laune Bridge in Killorglin.

He asked if Transport Infrastructure Ireland had carried out extensive surveys, with a view to constructing a new bridge as an alternative to the current one.

Kerry County Council says TII continue to monitor the existing bridge, however, the state agency is not planning to replace the current bridge in any of their current programmes.