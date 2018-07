There is no immediate danger of a water shortage in the Listowel Municipal District, according to a spokesperson for Kerry County Council.

Although the river Feale is as low as it has ever been, the Lyre treatment plant has sufficient supplies, according to Colm Mangan, Senior Executive Engineer with Kerry County Council.

However, Mr. Mangan noted that while the bigger schemes like Lyreacrompane were sufficiently stocked and water tankers are on standby it is important not to be complacent.