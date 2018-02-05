No group water schemes in Kerry taken on since Irish Water inception

No group water schemes in Kerry have been taken on since Irish Water took control of the water network.

In response to a motion from Councillor Norma Moriarty, Kerry County Council revealed there are currently 70 group schemes Kerry which have applied to be taken over by the national utility.

It’s been over four years since a group water scheme in the county has been taken in charge.

Irish Water took control of the water network on January 1st, 2014.

Immediately prior to this, in December 2013, Kerry County Council took over 38 group water schemes.

Last year, Irish Water published its Take Over protocol, in which there are stringent standards relating to pipe quality, levels of leakage, site acquisition and scheme finances.

All group schemes must reach these standards before Irish Water will consider taking them in charge.

A number of group schemes have been taken over by Irish Water in other counties in 2016 and 2017, however, no Kerry group scheme has been taken in charge.

Kerry County Council says four group water schemes are currently being prepared for recommendation to be taken over.