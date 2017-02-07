No funding to improve access to West Kerry beach

Kerry County Council says there’s no funding to improve access to a West Kerry beach.

Fine Gael Cllr Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald called on the local authority to apply for funding to permanently improve the entry onto the beach adjacent to Minard Castle, Lispole.

The council says it’s a unique strand in that the rocks at the back of the beach are tidal and become dislodged on a regular basis.

They say, as a result, providing permanent access would likely involve significant reinforced concrete, and there isn’t funding available for that.

In the meantime, they say access will be maintained as before.