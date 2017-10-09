No funding envisaged for footbridge to Rossbeigh beach

There’s no funding envisaged in the coming years for a footbridge to a popular Blue Flag beach in Kerry.

At the recent South and West Kerry Municipal District meeting, Cllr Michael Cahill asked Kerry County Council to provide a footbridge adjacent to the Behy Bridge in Glenbeigh; the road leads to Rossbeigh.

The Fianna Fáil councillor believes the bridge is needed to cater for cyclists and walkers going to Rossbeigh beach, given the success of the Wild Atlantic Way and the proposed South Kerry Greenway.

The council says such a project would require Specific Improvement Grant funding from the Department of Transport, Tourism, and Sport.

They say it’s unlikely, based on projects by the department on the level of grant funding, that money would be available for projects such as this footbridge in the short to medium term.