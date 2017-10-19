No electricity

People are going mad without electricity at the moment with cabin fever so Deirdre spoke to Mike O’Donnell to talk about the days when power cuts were a common occurrence.
Motorists urged to drive with caution during heavy rain period
Motorists across Kerry are being urged to drive with caution due to large amounts of surface water. Kerry County Council says there's flooding on a...
Kerry Credit Union members reassured about the safety of their savings
Kerry Credit Union members should have no worries about the safety of their money, despite some Credit Unions elsewhere in the country running into...
IT Tralee becomes latest member of the Irish Software Research Centre
The Institute of Technology Tralee has become the latest member of the Irish Software Research Centre. The institute and the Bons Secours Hospital Tralee today...
Parenting Advice
This month Joan Barrett spoke to Deirdre about dealing with childrens fears, especially coming up to halloween. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/Parenting_advice.mp3
Zest for life
Siobhan Dalton joins Deirdre on Talkabout to discusses the weight loss programme and the Zest for life Golden rules. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/Zest1.mp3
Between the covers
Joanna Keane spoke to Deirdre about a new book festival for young adults to be held in Listowel next month as part of writers’...