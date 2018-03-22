No decision been made over proposed location of court services in Tralee

Tralee will continue to be the administrative centre for court services in the county.

A delegation met with CEO of the Courts Service, Brendan Ryan, to stress–what they believe–is the importance of keeping court services in the centre of the town.

Sinn Féin Councillor Pa Daly attended the meeting, along with Aidan Kelly from the Tralee Chamber Alliance, and Kerry TDs Martin Ferris and John Brassil.

Councillor Daly, who’s also a solicitor, says the delegation wants court services to remain in the centre of the town, with the existing location on Ashe Street being the preferred choice.