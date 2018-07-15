No contracts yet signed for Listowel social housing

Contracts have yet to be signed between Kerry County Council and a developer for the provision of 38 houses at Cahirdown Wood, Listowel.

Mayor of the Municipal District, Councillor Aoife Thornton, asked that members be notified when this project proceeds in any way.

Kerry County Council has received approval for funding from the Department of Housiong for the units at Cahirdown Wood Estate, where there are 80 houses.

Discussions are continuing with the developer of the estate but no formal agreement has been reached. There are currently 347 applicants on the social housing waiting list in Listowel.

A number of residents have previously stated that they would support 20% of the houses in the estate being given to social housing tenants, but that the plan to acquire 50% would devalue the private owners properties.

