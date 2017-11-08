No alcohol or intoxicants found in blood of woman charged with careless driving causing death near Scartaglin

No alcohol or intoxicants were found in the blood specimen of a woman charged with careless driving causing the death of a 14-year-old.

Caitlin Taylor of 23 Slí na gCrann, Goulshill, Mallow, died in the single vehicle collision at Knockeenahone, Scartaglin, which occurred shortly after 11pm on June 15th, 2014.

Sarah O’Connell of 44 Seán Moylan Park, Mallow, Co Cork – who was 20 years at the time and whose one-year-old baby daughter Sophie was also a passenger in the car – denies the offence.

Tralee Circuit Criminal Court today heard testimony of Garda Declan Leader, alerted to the scene on the night in question.

Garda Declan Leader said Ms O’Connell identified herself as the driver of the grey Toyota Yaris, which he observed to have ‘rolled over’.

He was told by paramedics that 14-year-old passenger Caitlin Taylor, who’d been thrown from the car, was dead.

Garda Leader told prosecuting State barrister Tom Rice, he’d requested a blood specimen be taken from Ms O’Connell, who’d been taken Kerry General Hospital with her one year old daughter Sophie.

The court heard no alcohol or intoxicants were detected.

Ms O’Connell presented herself to Mallow Garda Station on August 21st, 2014 where she presented a printed, signed statement and was interviewed, by Garda Leader and Sergeant John English.

Defence senior counsel Mark Nichols, instructed by solicitor Pádraig O’Connell, told the court Ms O’Connell – a single mother living with her parents – had consented to having the blood samples taken, and had fully co-operated with the investigation.

Judge Thomas O’Donnell is expected to give his charge to the jury of seven women and five men at Tralee Circuit Criminal Court tomorrow morning.