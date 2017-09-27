Nine Wild Atlantic Way Photo Points in Kerry deemed non-compliant with the Official Languages Act

Nine Wild Atlantic Way Photo Points in Kerry have been deemed non-compliant with the Official Languages Act.

The signs, located in non-Gaeltacht areas, will require an additional bronze plaque to be installed with the Irish place name.

In a statement Fáilte Ireland said the non-compliance arose out of a genuine misinterpretation of its obligations in this regard – particularly due to ambiguity in the legislation as to what constitutes a ‘sign’.

Fáilte Ireland said the Photo Points involved were not directional signs and, as Fáilte Ireland considered them sculptures, believed they did not come under the obligations of the legislation.

They said, due to a ‘pressing need to proceed with the project’, the installation of the photo points went ahead before what constituted ‘a sign’ was clarified under the legislation.

After a meeting with representatives of An Cominiséir Teanga it was agreed Wild Atlantic Way Discovery Points located in non-Gaeltacht areas should comply with the Official Languages Act, 2003.

There are 32 WAW Discovery Points in Kerry and nine of these are located in non-Gaeltacht areas.

These therefore will require an additional bronze plaque to be installed with the Irish place name.

Fáilte Ireland said they do not currently have a full costing as this will depend on the number of letters in the placenames.