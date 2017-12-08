Nine people from Kerry graduate from Templemore Garda College

Nine people from Kerry graduated from Templemore Garda College today.

Over 200 graduates will now move into the next phase of their training as probationer gardaí.

The Kerry graduates are Lisa Boland, Tarbert, Sean O’Connor, Gerard O’Leary and Dylan Seymour from Tralee, Milltown native Shane Hayes, Glenbeigh’s Nicola O’Connor, Cian O’Connor from Ballybunion, Con O’Leary and Patrick Lawlor from Killarney.

All will be stationed outside the county.

Five of today`s graduates from Limerick and Cork will be stationed in the county, with three in Tralee and two in Killarney.