Nine patients with serious delayed diagnoses following scans at UHK

Nine patients are now known to have serious delayed diagnoses following scans at University Hospital Kerry.

The information was revealed by the South / South West Hospital Group.

Following three cases of delayed diagnosis coming forward in late July, a full audit began on 46,000 scans read by a former consultant radiologist from March 2016 to last July; ten consultants are examining the files.

In its weekly update on the review of radiology images at University Hospital Kerry, the South / South West Hospital Group says as of today (18th January 2018) 77.7% of the review is complete.

The number of images reviewed is 35,921, from a total of 46,235.

The number of patients whose imaging has been reviewed is 21,573, accounting for over 80% of 26,756 individual patients.

The number of patients who have been recalled for repeat imaging to date is 114, and this week four patients will require further investigation.

The South/South West Hospital group have also been notified of two additionally missed or delayed diagnoses, bringing the total identified to date from seven to nine.