Nine Kerry regions selected for flood funding

Nine schemes in Kerry have been selected for funding under the Flood Risk Management Plans.

The Office of Public Works has identified 118 schemes nationally.

Various levels of funding will be allocated to Tralee, Kenmare, Abbeydorney, Banna, Ballylongford, Castleisland and Tullig, Dingle, Killarney and Listowel.





Today’s meeting of Kerry County Council heard four of the schemes identified in Kerry have been prioritised to advance to detailed design and planning.

These are Tralee, at an estimated cost of €31 million; Kenmare, at a cost of €5.4 million; Abbeydorney, with an estimated cost of €280,000; and Banna, which is expected to cost €140,000.

Schemes in excess of €1 million – such as Tralee and Kenmare – will be developed by the OPW.

It’s proposed that the smaller schemes be developed by Kerry County Council in conjunction with the OPW.

Glenflesk has been identified for further review under the CFRAMS programme.