Nine Kerry people have joined the ranks of An Garda Síochána today.

They were among 181 probationary Gardaí to graduate from the Garda College in Templemore.

Acting Garda Commissioner Dónall O’Cualáin and Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan addressed the ceremony.

The Kerry graduates today are:

Mary O’Connor from Lisselton, Christopher Murphy and Alice Neville from Listowel, Colm O’Sullivan from Kenmare, Ronan Casey from Castlemaine, Bryan Murphy, Michelle O’Carroll, Shane Lehane and Marcus Dowling from Tralee.

One of the graduates will be stationed in Killarney Garda Station.