Nine Kerry Bed & Breakfasts featured in TripAdvisor Top 25 B&Bs in Ireland

Nine Kerry Bed & Breakfasts feature in TripAdvisors’ Top 25 B&Bs and Inns in Ireland.

The Travellers’ Choice Awards list features three B&Bs in Killarney, four in Dingle and two in Ballybunion.

The highest placing goes to Burke’s Mulbur House Killarney at number three followed by Pax House, Dingle in fourth place.

Killarney’s Larkinley Lodge and Friars’ Glen made fifth and sixth in the rankings with Dingle’s Coill an Róis in ninth place.

Ballybunion’s 19th Lodge and The Tides are place in 12th and 14th place while Dingle’s Tower View and Milestone House also feature in 18th and 19th place on the list.